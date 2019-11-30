Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Elvena K. Riegel

Elvena K. Riegel Obituary
Elvena K. Riegel, 89, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at her residence.

Born in Pine Grove, March 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Simon M. & Elvena (Mease) Bohr.

She was the widow of Claude F. Riegel.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elvena was preceded in death by her stepfather, Arthur Rupp; siblings, Harvey Bohr, Helen Rohrer, Reba Bohr, Raymond Bohr and Anna Rupp; a great-great-granddaughter, Kaja Houtz.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg.

Elvena had worked as a sewing machine operator at Argo Mills. She was a life member of Jefferson Grange, and made funnel cakes.

Elvena is survived by a daughter, Emma Kohr and husband, Larry, of Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Loriann Weller, Tina Kohr, Sara Kohr, Jennifer Zvorsky and John Kohr; 15 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Raeanna Rupp, of Orwigsburg.

Celebration of Life funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Jamie Barton officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
