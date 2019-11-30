|
|
Elvena K. Riegel, 89, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at her residence.
Born in Pine Grove, March 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Simon M. & Elvena (Mease) Bohr.
She was the widow of Claude F. Riegel.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elvena was preceded in death by her stepfather, Arthur Rupp; siblings, Harvey Bohr, Helen Rohrer, Reba Bohr, Raymond Bohr and Anna Rupp; a great-great-granddaughter, Kaja Houtz.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg.
Elvena had worked as a sewing machine operator at Argo Mills. She was a life member of Jefferson Grange, and made funnel cakes.
Elvena is survived by a daughter, Emma Kohr and husband, Larry, of Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Loriann Weller, Tina Kohr, Sara Kohr, Jennifer Zvorsky and John Kohr; 15 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Raeanna Rupp, of Orwigsburg.
Celebration of Life funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Jamie Barton officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019