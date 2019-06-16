Elvin Ralph Krise, age 75 of Sterling VA peaceful passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, around 8:15 A.M at home surrounded by his family. Born December 13, 1943 in Ashland, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Jacob Krise and Rena Helena Krise nee Bixler. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean Marie Artz of Girardville, PA, his brother Lewis Paul Krise of Shannondale WV, and his sister Lois Ruth Pekera and brother-in-law Kenneth Pekera of Lavelle, PA.



He enjoyed making his homemade spaghetti sauce for his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and listening to classic country music while he washed and waxed his truck. He was a veteran of the United States Army.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna R. Krise nee Troutman, his twin brother Melvin Krise and his wife Janet of Lavelle PA, his sister-in-law Andrea Krise of Shannondale WV, his brother-in-law Harry "Bud" Artz of Girardville PA. His three daughters, Tammy Lynch and husband Julius of Leesburg, VA, Kellie Illian and husband GJ of Uniontown PA, Vickie Hurlbutt and husband Dan of Sterling, VA, 5 grandchildren Cody Illian, Casey Illian, Collin Illian, Addyson Lynch and Makenzie Lynch, 1 great grandson Mason Illian, and 13 nieces and nephews.



Per his wishes there will be no service.



