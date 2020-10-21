Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emaline Fernando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emaline Fernando

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emaline Fernando Obituary

Emaline Fernando, 89, of Tamaqua, passed peacefully Oct. 15 surrounded by her loving family.

Emaline was a daughter of the late Elizabeth and Albert Fernando Sr. and was preceded in death by her siblings, John Fernando, Albert "Flip" Fernando, Louis Fernando, Mary Somerville and Bette Snyder.

Emaline is survived by what she called "gifts from her sibling," five nieces, four nephews, 12 great-nieces and -nephews and four great-greats.

Aunt Em, matriarch of the family, active in all our lives, supportive and always the first to lend a hand. Family was her pride and joy. She leaves us with happy memories of the countless occasions she hosted. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Holy Cross Church, New Philadephia.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -