|
|
Mr. Emil M. Forgotch, 94, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully Tuesday in the comfort of his home.
Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Cech) Forgotch.
He attended Mahanoy City schools. An Army veteran of World War II, he served with four of his brothers. He was stationed at Camp Stoneman, Calif., where he took his basic training before being sent overseas. He was sent to the Pacific Theater of Operations. For our freedom, he fought the Battle of Milne Bay, Finschhafen and Hollandia in New Guinea and then in the invasion of the Philippine Islands under General Douglas MacArthur. While in the service, he earned the Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon with 3 bronze battle stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. On the homefront, he and his brothers operated one of the last deep coal mining operations in the Mahanoy City area. He last worked for Alcoa,Cressona. A man of deep faith, he committed his life to his church and his family. He was a devoted parishioner of the former St. Mary's/Assumption BVM Church, Sacred Heart Church and the current St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. He faithfully attended Divine Mercy monthly devotion and the perpetual adoration chapel. He dutifully served in a multitude of roles, including lector, liturgical assistant and maintenance man to name a few. There was nothing he could not fix or repair and was a skilled craftsman in a variety of trades. He was a 72-year member of American Legion Post 74, the former and West End Fire and Rescue Company.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 59 years, Helen Makar Forgotch; five brothers, Joseph, Frank, Vincent, John and Georg; a son-in-law, Pete Strenchock.
Survivors include six daughters, Helene Marshall and her husband, Steven, of Mableton, Ga., Karen McElhenny and her husband, Jack, of Lecanto, Fla., Marie Strenchock, of Morea, Christine Forgotch and her companion, Joseph Whalen, of Frackville, Joanne Bronsburg and her husband, Gary, of Mahanoy City, and Lisa Creasy and her husband, Wayne, of Danville. Other survivors include a brother, Stephen, of William Penn; a sister, Helen Dunsavage, of Barnesville; grandchildren, John, Brian, Roshaun and Cailin McElhenny, Janelle Bowman, Kyla Falzarano, Logan and Trevor Strenchock, Alexandra Martz and Adam Creasy; great-grandchildren, Trey, Tevin, Brody, Patch, Brett, Max, Ariana, Harper and Jacob; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment with military honors will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 9 a.m. until time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to American Legion Post 74 or St. Teresa of Calcutta Church would be appreciated by the family and will be accepted at the visitation or can be sent via mail. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020