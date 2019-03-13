Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily M. Cooney. View Sign

Emily M. Cooney, 24, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 10, in Berkeley Heights, N.J., as a result of an automobile accident.



Emily was born in Shenandoah on March 11, 1994, to her parents, Susan Dower and Patrick Cooney.



Emily was a 2013 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School. She worked as a waitress for several years at Vernalis Restaurant in Shenandoah, where she was adored for her wonderful personality and loving smile.



Emily loved being outdoors and enjoyed line dancing with her friends at the Wagon Wheel in Ringtown. Above all else, she was a caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend and always put others before herself.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Kufrovich, in 2015.



In addition to her parents, Susan Dower with her husband, David, and Patrick Cooney with Rhonda Bowen, she is also survived by three sisters, Althea Melson with her husband, James, Abagail Cooney and Amanda Kufrovich; two nephews, Keegan and A.J.; and one niece, Mia. Also surviving are her grandfather, Michael Stinsky; cousins, aunts, uncles and her buddy, Kieran.



A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, from Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Pastor Mindy Heppe officiating. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly ask for donations be made to the funeral home to assist them with funeral costs.



40 N. Jardin Street

Shenandoah , PA 17976

