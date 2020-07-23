Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Emma A. Fetterolf

Emma A. Fetterolf Obituary

Emma A. "Nan" Fetterolf, 86, of Aristes Road, Ringtown, former Ashland resident, passed away Wednesday, July 22, at her home with her family by her side.

Born Aug. 16, 1933, in Butler Township, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Florence Bredbenner Derr. She was a graduate of the former Butler Township High School, Fountain Springs, and Pottsville School of Nursing. Emma was employed at the former Ashland State General Hospital as a house keeper until her retirement, although her true calling was to be somewhere in the garden. She was so many things to so many people, being loved by everyone.

Preceding her in death were brothers, Michael David "Davey" and Phillip Derr; sisters, Irene Harner and Bernice Hornberger; a great-grandson, Brady Edward Fetterolf.

Survivors are daughter, Michelle, wife of John E. Rumbel, of Rumbel's Roadside Stand and Cider House, Ringtown; daughter, Lena, wife of Dale Kimmel, of Gordon; first granddaughter, Crystal A. Carduff, of Ashland; granddaughters and care givers, Rebecca and Emily Rose Rumbel, of Ringtown; beloved grandson, John David Rumbel, of Hegins; great-grandchildren, Johanna, Noah, Noel and Raegan Rumbel, also McKenna Carduff; nieces and nephews.

Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Ringtown Valley Food Pantry, Attn: Susie Drukker, 49 N. Center St., Ringtown, PA 17967. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2020
