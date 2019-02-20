Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma A. Tuite. View Sign





Emma was born in Adamsdale, Nov. 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Maleca Fisher Reed-Gerber and William Reed.



She was the wife of the late Thomas Tuite, who passed away in February 1969.



Emma was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.



She was employed as a sewing machine operator at Union Knitting Mill, Meck's Knitting Mill and Fessler's Knitting Mill.



Emma was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Reichert and Bessie Moyer; brothers-in-law, Ralph Reichert and Delbert Moyer; nephew, William Moyer; niece, Darlene Reichert.



Emma is survived by two daughters, Maleca Tuite, of Schuylkill Haven, and Marcia Harp, wife of Brian, of Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Joshua Tuite; beloved dog, Reggie; beloved cat, Princess; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Shawn Van Dyke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to defray the cost of funeral expenses to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Emma A. Tuite, 78, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.Emma was born in Adamsdale, Nov. 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Maleca Fisher Reed-Gerber and William Reed.She was the wife of the late Thomas Tuite, who passed away in February 1969.Emma was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.She was employed as a sewing machine operator at Union Knitting Mill, Meck's Knitting Mill and Fessler's Knitting Mill.Emma was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Reichert and Bessie Moyer; brothers-in-law, Ralph Reichert and Delbert Moyer; nephew, William Moyer; niece, Darlene Reichert.Emma is survived by two daughters, Maleca Tuite, of Schuylkill Haven, and Marcia Harp, wife of Brian, of Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Joshua Tuite; beloved dog, Reggie; beloved cat, Princess; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Shawn Van Dyke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to defray the cost of funeral expenses to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close