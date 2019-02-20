Emma A. Tuite

Emma A. Tuite, 78, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Emma was born in Adamsdale, Nov. 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Maleca Fisher Reed-Gerber and William Reed.

She was the wife of the late Thomas Tuite, who passed away in February 1969.

Emma was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.

She was employed as a sewing machine operator at Union Knitting Mill, Meck's Knitting Mill and Fessler's Knitting Mill.

Emma was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Reichert and Bessie Moyer; brothers-in-law, Ralph Reichert and Delbert Moyer; nephew, William Moyer; niece, Darlene Reichert.

Emma is survived by two daughters, Maleca Tuite, of Schuylkill Haven, and Marcia Harp, wife of Brian, of Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Joshua Tuite; beloved dog, Reggie; beloved cat, Princess; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Shawn Van Dyke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to defray the cost of funeral expenses to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
