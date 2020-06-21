|
Emma Louise (Lynn) Howe, 88, of Emmaus, formerly of Orwigsburg, passed away June 17, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by family.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Dorothea I. (Myers) Lynn and George R. Lynn Jr.
Emma Lou was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, University of Pennsylvania and completed some studies at Palmer College of Chiropractic. While at University of Pennsylvania, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Canterbury Club, The Choral Society and active with the campus radio station, WXPN.
She was the medical records director at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, and Hamburg State Hospital, Hamburg, for many years before retiring in 2002. Emma Lou was a Girl Scout leader and camp director for many years with Penn's Woods Girl Scout Council, a Cub Scout den mother and was a long-standing member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 424.
Emma Lou's artistic talents were revealed in drawings for reports in high school, as well as college. Further exploring her self-taught artwork in the late 1990s, Emma Lou created a few trial oil paintings. After retirement in 2002, painting became a joy and fascination as her talent emerged. The colorful and rich flow of oil from brush to canvas became a daily event. A spare bedroom evolved into a studio with ideal northern exposure light, music and the companionship of her art-appreciating felines. Emma Lou had received numerous awards from Schuylkill County Fair and Allied Artists Juried events. She was selected as 2009 Artist of the Year for Allied Artists. Original paintings, as well as matted prints and greeting cards, have been sold and gifted throughout the USA, Canada, Norway and Germany. Emma expressed her artistic talent in a variety of subject matter, including animals, Amish landscapes, lighthouses and New England seascapes, as well as portraits and more.
While Emma Lou was living at Luther Crest Senior Living, Allentown, for a few years, she taught an art class to her fellow residents. The Luther Crest residents who were lucky enough to pass by her apartment on a regular basis would enjoy seeing the variety of her many paintings on her display mantle.
Emma Lou was predeceased by her parents, George R. Lynn Jr. and Dorothea I. (Myers) Lynn, of Pottsville; her former husband and father of Diane, Wenda and Randall, Douglas N. Howe, of Pottsville; her sister, Dorothea (Lynn) Mobile, of Clermont, Fla.; her granddaughter, Mara Jane (Beadle) Sausser, of Pottsville.
Survivors are children, Diane L. Howe, of Lancaster, Wenda L. Boyer and husband, Geoffrey, of Emmaus, Randall D. Howe and wife, Jenia, of Hughesville, Md.; grandchildren, Mara J. Sausser, deceased March 24, 2017, and her widowed husband, Nate Sausser, of Schuylkill Haven, Emmalee A. Leed and husband, Steve, of Lancaster, Scott D. Boyer and wife, Britani, of Breinigsville, Julia L. Boyer, of Philadelphia; step-grandchildren, Geoffrey F. Boyer Jr. and wife, Cecilia, of Farsund, Norway, Aegis L. Boyer Stuart and husband, Mark, of Franklin, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Jakoby and Jakoda Sausser, Alivia Leed and Arlo Boyer; step-great-grandchildren, Kaya, Sienna and Sebastian Boyer, Journey and Christela Stuart. She was affectionately known as "Nanny with the Kitties" to her grandchildren because she provided a loving home for many cats throughout her entire life.
Celebration of Life open house will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Geoff and Wenda's home (masks optional; casual attire). Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Emma Lou to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103, or in memory of Emma Lou's lifelong love for animals, especially cats, to: Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
