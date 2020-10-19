Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Emmagene Wagner
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmagene H. Wagner Obituary

Emmagene H. Wagner, 65, of Pottsville, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

She was born July 10, 1955, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Clyde Ehlinger and Ethel Sharp Santai.

She was a 1974 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

Emma employed by Big Lots Distribution, prior to retiring.

Throughout her life, Emma enjoyed going the beach and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her two daughters, Brandi Miller and her husband, Trevor, Schuylkill Haven, and Crystal Wagner, Los Angeles, Calif.; a son, Byron Wagner and his wife, Justine, Greer, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Byron, Tyler, Hannah, Reese, Gwynivere, Hayden and Gavin; siblings, Sharon Bradley, Pottsville, Janice Torola, Pine Grove, Bert Ehlinger, Minersville, Edward Santai, Pottsville, Theresa Gaffney, Pine Grove, Matt Santai, Pottsville, Melissa Santai Clarke, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Services of Remembrance celebrating Emma's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory Emma be made to Servants To All, 4 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask. Please share your memories and condolences with Emma's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
