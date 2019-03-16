Eric C. Shaud, 50, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, March 14, at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Reading.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric C. Shaud.
Born in Pottsville, on Nov. 10, 1968, he was a son of Nancy (Frantz) Kaiser, wife of Dave, Orwigsburg, and the late Robert Shaud.
He was the husband of Tanya (Starinsky) Shaud and recently celebrated 26 years of marriage.
He served in the Navy.
Eric was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1986, and was employed by Carpenter Technology, as a manufacturing supervisor in the Billet Conditioning Department.
Eric was a fun loving and hard working guy and could light up a room. He loved riding his Harley, but he loved his family and friends the most. He was the person to call when you needed help, nothing was too big or too small. He was a gun enthusiast and looked forward to his annual bike trip with the guys. Eric was taken away too soon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Zachary Shaud, Gordon; a daughter, Madeline Shaud, Pottsville; brothers, Robert Shaud, husband of Debra, New Ringgold, and Shane Shaud, husband of Clair, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Crystal Brensinger, wife of Darin, Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, with Certified Celebrant Rebecca Devlin officiating.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2019