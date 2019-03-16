Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric C. Shaud. View Sign





Born in Pottsville, on Nov. 10, 1968, he was a son of Nancy (Frantz) Kaiser, wife of Dave, Orwigsburg, and the late Robert Shaud.



He was the husband of Tanya (Starinsky) Shaud and recently celebrated 26 years of marriage.



He served in the Navy.



Eric was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1986, and was employed by Carpenter Technology, as a manufacturing supervisor in the Billet Conditioning Department.



Eric was a fun loving and hard working guy and could light up a room. He loved riding his Harley, but he loved his family and friends the most. He was the person to call when you needed help, nothing was too big or too small. He was a gun enthusiast and looked forward to his annual bike trip with the guys. Eric was taken away too soon.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Zachary Shaud, Gordon; a daughter, Madeline Shaud, Pottsville; brothers, Robert Shaud, husband of Debra, New Ringgold, and Shane Shaud, husband of Clair, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Crystal Brensinger, wife of Darin, Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, with Certified Celebrant Rebecca Devlin officiating.



A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.



To extend online condolences, visit



Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.



Sign the guest book at





Eric C. Shaud, 50, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, March 14, at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Reading.Born in Pottsville, on Nov. 10, 1968, he was a son of Nancy (Frantz) Kaiser, wife of Dave, Orwigsburg, and the late Robert Shaud.He was the husband of Tanya (Starinsky) Shaud and recently celebrated 26 years of marriage.He served in the Navy.Eric was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1986, and was employed by Carpenter Technology, as a manufacturing supervisor in the Billet Conditioning Department.Eric was a fun loving and hard working guy and could light up a room. He loved riding his Harley, but he loved his family and friends the most. He was the person to call when you needed help, nothing was too big or too small. He was a gun enthusiast and looked forward to his annual bike trip with the guys. Eric was taken away too soon.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Zachary Shaud, Gordon; a daughter, Madeline Shaud, Pottsville; brothers, Robert Shaud, husband of Debra, New Ringgold, and Shane Shaud, husband of Clair, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Crystal Brensinger, wife of Darin, Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, with Certified Celebrant Rebecca Devlin officiating.A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home

26 Chestnut Street

Cressona , PA 17929

570-385-3050 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close