Beloved Eric G. Campion, of Pottsville, passed away Monday peacefully of natural causes at his place of business.
He was born March 25, 1952, in Philadelphia, a son of Gilbert and Kay Williams and the late Shirley Wagner.
He was a graduate of Boiling Spring High School.
He was the best half of the business he and his wife started in the '90s, Affordable Appliance Service.
He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous and several other social clubs, which he no longer visits because he was very dedicated to his sobriety but he did miss the other members.
He was a rock to most of his family and a friend to all. Our community lost a valuable asset and human being. His credits are far too long to list.
He was a solid husband that you knew you would always be cared for and loved. He learned to be a father and learned to love his wife's children as his own. He was always a phone call away, no matter where anyone was.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald "Pear Head" Williams. Jerry also was taught the business by Eric and was a service tech for several years; a nephew, Troy Stover.
He was a loving husband to Ann Dalvet Campion; a proud father to his sons, Justin and Jarrod Richards; his brothers, Glenn and his wife, Maria, Randy, Jay and his partner, Kevin, James Wagner and his wife, Heather; sisters, Marie and her husband, Russ, Kathy Troup and Lisa and her husband, Brett; nieces, Andrea, Haley, Jessica, Sierra, Rosy, Abby, Tiffiany, Allison and Emma; nephews, Devante, Quinton and Jayden; seven grandnephews. He is also survived by many friends and loved ones but the closest of all was his love and respect for his dearest closest friend and brother, John O'Reilly. John was best man in Eric and Ann's wedding and best man in their life.
On Monday at 9:18 a.m., his family's world ended with Eric, because he was a very strong, disciplined man; he taught us skills and strength to move forward and continue his life's work. He will always be in business continuing to guide his family. May our creator cuddle him ever so gently and let him see how important and loved he truly was. Our community lost a valuable member and a true gentleman and professional.
Services will be private for James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Interment will be private in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. There will be a Celebration of Life at Affordable Appliances when the quarantine restrictions are lifted. It will be Eric Campion all day NO business. Please share your memories and condolences with Eric's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
