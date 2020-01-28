Home

Eric W. Wurst Obituary
Eric W. Wurst, 49, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was the husband of Linda E. (McCoy) Wurst, to whom he was married for 25 years.

Born in Reading, he was a son of Barry Wurst and Sandra (Breitenstein) Wurst Ford; and the stepson of the late Robert Ford.

Eric graduated from Governor Mifflin High School. He was a Marine veteran. Eric was a heavy highway construction worker for Barletta. He was very passionate about his business, "The Wurst Hot Sauce." Eric enjoyed hunting and loved music.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his stepson, Randy Fackler II and wife, Jess; granddaughters, Makayla and Savannah; brother, Barry Wurst and wife, Connie, Arizona; sister, Dawn Wurst, Adamstown; one nephew and two nieces.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg, PA 19526, to assist the family with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
