Erica Jade "EJ" McCullough, 31, was always on the side of angels, and joined them permanently Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
She was raised in the Catholic faith.
Erica was both a fearless warrior and sweet little lovebug. She was born with cerebral palsy and battled extreme physical limitations and medical problems all her life. At the same time, she was a happy girl. Although she could not speak, she communicated happiness with her radiant smile.
Her musical tastes ranged from Kiss and AC-DC to Liberace and Irish traditional music. She loved texture, and soft fuzzy blankets and pillows would make her grin. For a reason none of her family ever understood, she loved Judge Judy. She loved to eat, and since she couldn't feed herself, this provided several hours a day of close, personal attention with her family. She was especially fond of pudding.
When she attended school at Avenues and IU 29, she made numerous craft projects, which her family still love and display every year. She made a smiling pumpkin that takes place of honor in her Nana's house every autumn for the past 25 years. Erica has a big family who loved her immensely.
She was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Thomas E. Stewart; all her paternal grandparents, Maurice McCullough and William and Georgine Flail; uncles and aunts, Jim Haffey, Harry Dietrich, and Michael, Maury, Wilmer, Michelle, Renee McCullough; cousin, Carlie Solt.
She is survived by her parents, Patrick and Erin (Stewart) McCullough; her maternal grandmother, Rose Solt; her aunts and uncles and their families, Tim, Brenda, Corissa and Dylan Stewart, Tami Stewart-Haffey, Damien and Emily Freed, Jerilynne Stewart, Merijo, Harrison, Michelle and Sophie Grace Dietrich, Sami Dietrich, Amanda Dietrich, Bill Flail, Becca, Mark, Michelle and Marky Barton, Connie, Ashley, Kyle, Dana, Devon, Renee and Austin McCullough.
Someone once asked, how do I know when I have achieved my purpose in life? The answer was "if you are still alive, then you haven't." Erica has achieved her purpose. She taught her family the meaning of patience and love.
There will be a Memorial Gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc., 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019