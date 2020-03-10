|
Erika L. Stangel-Seasock, 54, of Pottsville, died peacefully Saturday at home.
She was born July 20, 1965, in Pottsville, a daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Hahner Stangel, Pottsville.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
She was employed by Schoeneman Beauty Supply, Pottsville, and worked part-time at Murphy Jewelers, Hamburg.
Erika was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, whom she would have celebrated 22 years of marriage with on July 3, Michael Seasock, Pottsville; a son, Michael Felker and his wife, Amanda, West Lafayette, Ind.; aunts, uncles and cousins.
In her life, Erika enjoyed the summer, spending time in her pool.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Erika's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
