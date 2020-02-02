|
|
Erma I. Adam, 97, a resident of StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown, and formerly of Edenburg, Windsor Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
She was the widow of the late Harry L. Adam Sr., who passed away Oct. 13, 2005.
Born in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Mabel (Keener) Peiffer.
She and her husband owned and operated Adam Paint and Wallpaper, at their residence, from 1952-2001. Erma also operated a funnel cake stand for 20 years, participating in local fairs and carnivals until 1986. She was known for her quilting.
She was predeceased by a son, Harry L. Adam Jr., who passed away Feb. 12, 2013; a grandchild; her siblings, Clayton and George Peiffer, and Ellen (Peiffer) Heisler and Myrtle (Peiffer) Kerchner.
She is survived by a son, Alvin R. Adam, West Hamburg; four daughters, Charlotte E. (Adam), widow of Lawrence T. Sunday, Windsor Township, Marilyn E. (Adam), wife of Mark L. Schropp Sr., Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, Eileen E. (Adam), wife of Arnold R. Killian, Wickliffe, Ohio, and Karen R. (Adam), wife of Dale R. Holzman, Millcreek Township, Lebanon County; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by a brother, Harry Peiffer, Pine Grove, Schuylkill County.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 2, 2020