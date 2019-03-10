Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Erma L. Caruso, 85, of Palmyra, passed away Friday at Kadima Healthcare, Campbelltown.



Born Dec. 31, 1933, in Port Carbon, she was a daughter of the late Galen and Catherine Hyland Krieger.



She retired as a customer service representative from American Water Co., she was previously employed as a branch manager at Steitz Savings and Loan and was a member of Palm Lutheran Church. Erma was an avid reader and former member of Palmyra Bowling League, Palmyra Sewing Club and Card Club.



Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Victor S. Caruso; children, Robert Caruso, husband of Lori, of Annville, Karen Thomas-DiNatale, wife of Frank, of New Castle, Del., David Caruso, husband of Rebecca, of Hershey, and Susan Miltsch, wife of Eric, of Henrietta, N.Y.; sisters, Patricia Barnes, wife of Earl, of Saint Clair, and Gale Patches, of Palmyra; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren.



Family and friends are welcome between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday at the Caruso family home, 1263 S. Forge Road, Palmyra. A viewing will then be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Buse Funeral Home, 145 N. Grant St., Palmyra. Following the viewing, Erma will be cremated and there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Share condolences at



