Erma L. Schnoke

Erma L. Schnoke Obituary

Erma L. Schnoke, 94, of Spittler Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home.

Born Aug. 22, 1925, in Pine Grove Township, she was a daughter of the late Harry Lengle and Annie Haldeman Keefer.

She was a 1942 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was a member of the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove.

Erma worked as a seamstress for various local garment factories.

Preceding her in death were her first husband, William Glore, in 1953; a brother, Ralph Zerbe Jr., in World War II; a sister, Ruth Brown, in 2004.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Leroy Schnoke; two sons, Dennis and wife, Margaret Schnoke, and Robert and wife, Kathryn Schnoke, both of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Rebecca Schnoke, Jonathan Schnoke, William Schnoke and Jessica Schneck; two stepgrandsons, Damon Lengle Jr. and Michael Stenulis; five great-grandchildren, Jesse, Jetta, Jax, Jase and Garrett Schnoke.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Chaplain David Borten officiating. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hospice of Central Pa., 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Meals on Wheels, checks payable to Diakon Community Services, 118 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com


Published in Republican & Herald on July 28, 2020
