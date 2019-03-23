Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest C. Zambo. View Sign





Ernest C. Zambo, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday morning surrounded by his family at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.Born in Ringtown, Oct. 9, 1929, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Madeline E. Horne Zambo.He was a 1947 graduate of Pottsville High School. After graduation, Ernie proudly served his country for four years in the Navy and was stationed in Japan and Korea. He served on the U.S.S. Sperry during the Korean Conflict . Upon return from the war, he attended Penn State, where he studied electrical engineering.He was co-owner of Sando & Zambo Service Station, Pottsville, until he accepted a position in 1962 at Picatinny Federal Research & Development Base in Dover, N.J. He was a supervisor in the nuclear weapons division having worked on many missiles, including the AJAX, Pershing II and the Patriot until he retired in 1994.Ernie's motto was "Family Comes First." He enjoyed time spent with family and friends at gatherings, playing pinochle, a challenging chess game and watching his Eagles team.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Isabel Z. Rumbold.Ernie is survived by his wife, Mary E. Yenilaitus Zambo, to whom he was married and celebrated their 54th anniversary in February; four children, Tina Zambo, of Minersville, Frank Zambo, of Pottsville, Monica Gavaletz, wife of Joseph, of Pottsville, and Denise Sisko, companion of Ernie Frantz III, of Pottsville; nephew, Robert Rumbold, husband of Cathy, Simsbury, Conn.; other nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Deacon Larry Lonergan officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Ernie's memory be sent to: St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Yorkville Hose Company, 20th and W. Norwegian streets, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Lord-Bixler Funeral Home

