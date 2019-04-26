Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther M. Rissinger. View Sign Service Information Buffington-Reed Funeral Home 200 West Main Street Valley View , PA 17983 (570)-682-3070 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther M. Rissinger, 93, of Valley View, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



She was born on Thursday, July 16, 1925, in Sacramento, a daughter of the late Willard Rissinger and the late Esther C. Bossler Rissinger.



Esther was a presser in area garment factories prior to her retirement.



She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tremont.



She was also a member of the former Valley View Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.



Esther was the first woman movie projectionist in the state of Pennsylvania working for the former Midland Theatre, Valley View.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Rissinger, Donald Rissinger and Willard Rissinger; and a sister, Betty Reed.



She is survived by a daughter, Monica L. Davis and her husband, Rick, of Valley View; a son, Courtney K. Nause and his wife, Yolanda, of Hegins; three granddaughters, Nadine Klinger, of Hegins, Camilla Feger and her husband, Ryan, of Herndon, and Angie Sutton and her husband, Matt, of New Jersey; five great-grandsons, Brandon, Gavin and Colby Klinger, Cade Feger and Oakley Sutton; a great-granddaughter, Lilia Lucas; three great-great-granddaughters, Kate and Emily Klinger, and Evie Spickler; and several nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.



