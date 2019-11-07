|
Esther Petercsak, 80, of Somerset, N.J., formerly of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Frackville, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Spring Hills Assisted Living Facility, Somerset.
Born in Frackville, June 15, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Sema) Chrin.
She retired as a cost account at Fragrance Resources, Keyport, N.J.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Greek Catholic Church, Euless, Texas, where she was very involved with Philoptochos and was a Sunday school teacher for the past 15 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Petronko and Theresa Kasmer; brother, Andrew Chrin.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Stephen A. Petercsak; son, Steven Petercsak, of Belle Mead, N.J.; sisters, Maryann Mucklow, of Hollidaysburg, and Olga Escudero, of Bensalem; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, from Nice Hart Funeral Home, 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Further services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, with the Very Rev. Archpriest James Jadick officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Parastas at 7:30 p.m. and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
