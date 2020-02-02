|
Esther T. Smith, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, at Orwigsburg Center.
Born Nov. 1, 1924, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Goodman) Smith.
Esther was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
She was a 1942 graduate of Pottsville High School. After graduating, she worked for Bell Telephone Co. as a telephone operator.
Esther loved going to local bingo events with her sisters and going to local casinos. She was devoted to taking care of her mother in her advanced stages of life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Florence (Sister Rosemarie S.C.C.), Joseph Smith, Mary Smith, Dorothy Muldowney, Geraldine Haney, Ruth Murphy, Elizabeth Gustitis, and Rose Marie Rabuck.
She is survived by brother-in-law, Eugene Gustitis; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, the Rev. David Loeper, officiant. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until Mass at the church. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Smith family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 2, 2020