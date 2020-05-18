|
Ethel C. "Dutch" Oxenrider, 91, of Tower City, passed away Saturday, May 16, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born Dec. 19, 1928, in Valley View, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Leona Kuhns Harner.
Ethel was a retired seamstress from the garment industry and belonged to the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
Growing up she attended and enjoyed going to the Valley View Church of God.
She enjoyed her trips to the casinos and attending church functions with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith Oxenrider; a daughter-in-law, Leslie Oxenrider; two sisters and five brothers.
Surviving are her four children, Dale Oxenrider, Donna Morgan (William), Ned Oxenrider (Eileen), all of Tower City, and John Schucker, Lebanon; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Oxenrider, Tower City; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Robert Straub officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Donations in Ethel's name can be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 427 Dietrich Ave., Orwin, PA 17980, or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1931 Wiconisco St., Tower City, PA 17980, or Calvary Independent Church, 6300 Route 207, Lykens, PA 17048. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
