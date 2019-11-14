Home

Ethel K. Ellex Obituary
Ethel K. Ellex, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pottsville, Oct. 25, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Martha E. (Knapp) and Charles Coller.

She was the widow of Edward J. Ellex Sr.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, and was devoted to her faith.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Bausum; brothers, Earl and Harry Coller; sisters, Lucille Shoener and Betty Potts.

Ethel is survived by her children, Gary Ellex Sr., husband of Carolyn, of Schuylkill Haven, Ronald Ellex Sr., husband of Christine, of Port Carbon, Nancy Matthews, of Schuylkill Haven, Carol Nelson, wife of James, of Langhorne, Brenda Delaney, wife of Kenneth, of Lake Wynonah, Terry Ellex, husband of Brenda, of Cressona, Robin Zweizig, wife of Clarence, of Schuylkill Haven, Brian Ellex, of Schuylkill Haven, Christine Ellex, of Schuylkill Haven, Edward Ellex Jr., husband of Annie, of Schuylkill Haven; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She cherished her family, especially great-grandchildren Stella and Levi, who brought much joy and laughter during her final years. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 East Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
