Ethel Mae Pflueger, 98, passed away June 27, 2019, at her home.
Born Dec. 2, 1920, she was a daughter of the late William and Sarah (Heffner) Pflueger. She was the widow of the late Angelo "Mutz" Chiodo, whom she married June 25, 1945.
A lifelong resident of Pottsville, Ethel grew up on the "East Side" and attended the former Jackson Street School. She graduated from Pottsville High School in 1940. Ethel worked for the former Sears Roebuck Co., then went on to work as an assistant alongside her husband, Mutz, at their well-known family business, Mutz Garage. She served on the Republican Committee, was a member of the former English Lutheran Church and a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Guy W. Pflueger.
She is survived by an aunt, nieces and nephews.
Interment was privately held on the grounds of the Historic Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019