Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Eugene C. Horn Obituary
Eugene C. Horn, 95, of Essex House Assisted Living, Lemoyne, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, at his home.

Born Aug. 25, 1924, in Tower City, he was a son of the late Luther and Gwendolyn Parry Horn.

Eugene was a graduate of the former Tower City High School. He received his bachelor's degree at Mansfield Teachers College and his master's degree in education from Penn State University.

He was an Air Force veteran of World War II, serving from 1943-45. He was a member of the American Legion.

Eugene was social studies/history teacher for the Northampton School District in Bergen, N.J., and retired in 1985 from Pine Grove Area School District.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Gwendolyn and Joseph Zedlar.

Never having children, Gene considered his surviving nieces more like daughters, Amy Yovanovich (William), Camp Hill, Jane Leib (John), Goshen, N.J., and Zo Weglarz, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; great-nieces and -nephews, Joseph Yovanovich, Jessica and Jason Leib, Alyssa Fuller and Sean Weglarz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. To sign the guest book visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
