Eugene DiMiceli Obituary
Eugene DiMiceli, 71, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in the former Ashland State General Hospital, he was a son of the late Angelo J. and Jenny Dixon DiMiceli.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Peter DiMiceli.

Eugene is survived by his sisters, Janice Cicioni and Judith Daley, both of Pottsville, and cousins.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
