|
|
Eugene Eldred Willier, 97, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Pitman, a son of the late Harry and Emma Willier. He was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and served for a time as Sunday school superintendent. He was also a member of Pitman Fire Company, Woodmen of the World and was part of the Pitman Trio.
Eugene loved the Lord and his family. He also found joy in farming. He operated a fruit and vegetable farm along with his wife, Mary Jane, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage. He loved to play all the hymns on the harmonica and had a number of them in his collection. His favorite pastime was sitting on the porch beside his wife.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Willier; brothers, Francis Willier and Harry Willier Jr., and sister, Ruby Stehr.
Eugene is survived by his two daughters, Linda Fatula (Paul), of Harrisburg, and Cindy Faust (Larry), of Catawissa; grandchildren, Trisha Zellers (Brian), Traci Brockman (Ryan), Terri Stankiewitch (Mike) and Eric Faust (Jessica), as well as four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brothers include The Rev. Bruce Willier (Arfie), and sisters, Frieda Morgan, Lydia Stehr, Mary Brosius, Ruth Morgan (Harry), Emma Smink (Don), Arlene Masser (Mark) and Nancy Willier.
Donations can be made in his memory to his church, Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, PA. 17964. A viewing will be held with social distancing from 9 to 11 a.m. May 29 at Zion EC Church, with a private family funeral following visitation. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 28, 2020