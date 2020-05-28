Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Willier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Eldred Willier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Eldred Willier Obituary
Eugene Eldred Willier, 97, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Pitman, a son of the late Harry and Emma Willier. He was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and served for a time as Sunday school superintendent. He was also a member of Pitman Fire Company, Woodmen of the World and was part of the Pitman Trio.

Eugene loved the Lord and his family. He also found joy in farming. He operated a fruit and vegetable farm along with his wife, Mary Jane, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage. He loved to play all the hymns on the harmonica and had a number of them in his collection. His favorite pastime was sitting on the porch beside his wife.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Willier; brothers, Francis Willier and Harry Willier Jr., and sister, Ruby Stehr.

Eugene is survived by his two daughters, Linda Fatula (Paul), of Harrisburg, and Cindy Faust (Larry), of Catawissa; grandchildren, Trisha Zellers (Brian), Traci Brockman (Ryan), Terri Stankiewitch (Mike) and Eric Faust (Jessica), as well as four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brothers include The Rev. Bruce Willier (Arfie), and sisters, Frieda Morgan, Lydia Stehr, Mary Brosius, Ruth Morgan (Harry), Emma Smink (Don), Arlene Masser (Mark) and Nancy Willier.

Donations can be made in his memory to his church, Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, PA. 17964. A viewing will be held with social distancing from 9 to 11 a.m. May 29 at Zion EC Church, with a private family funeral following visitation. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -