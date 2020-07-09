|
Eugene F. O'Brien, 70, of Minersville, passed away at home Monday in the presence of family after a brief illness.
Born Oct. 13, 1949, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late James O'Brien and Alice Baumer O'Brien Hughes. He attended Minersville schools and was self-employed as a contractor, operating as E. O'Brien Contracting, and also owned Shamrock Manufacturing.
He most recently enjoyed bartending at Lame Goose Tavern and Sunny Rod and Gun Club, the latter of which he was a life member. He was also a member and past president of Cass Township AOH, Division 3.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 32 years, Georgine A. O'Brien, on June 27; two brothers, Robert "Lynn" O'Brien and James "Britz" O'Brien.
Eugene is survived by two children, Shawn O'Brien, of Minersville, and Kelly Lipshaw, of Port Carbon; three grandchildren, Taylor O'Brien, Devin Lipshaw and Kaylin Lipshaw; three nieces, Denise O'Brien Conville, Karen O'Brien Winfough and Michelle Kairitis O'Brien; a nephew, Jacob Kairitis.
Visitation will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Donations will be used according to the needs of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020