Eugene I. Brower, 91, of Wild Cherry Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene I. Brower.
He was born April 7, 1927.
Gene served in World War II as a seaman 1/C and returned to raise his family in Oakhurst, N.J., where he worked as a general contractor, specializing in fire restoration and water damage before retiring to a farm in Pine Grove, Pa.
Gene was passionate about flying and became a flight instructor and commercial pilot of private aircraft, flying out of what is now, Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall, N.J.
Preceding him in death were a son, Richard Brower; a sister, Marie Delaney; four brothers, Edward, Charles and George Brower and Richard Price; his parents, Isaac and Amelia Schuler Brower.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Olive D. DeMeter Brower; two daughters, Kathy Jean Brower, of Wall, N.J., and Patricia Minehan and husband, Michael, of Pine Grove; six grandchildren, Justin O'Horo and wife, Christine, Gregory O'Horo and fiancée, Megan Seabrook, Sydney Goldstein, Michael Minehan, Katherine Minehan and William Brower; four great-grandchildren, Colin, Liam, Jillian and Brayden O'Horo; sister, Grace Pirches, of Mississippi.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Monmouth Memorial Cemetery, New Jersey. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2019