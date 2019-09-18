Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Blackwell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Blackwell Sr. Obituary
Eugene J. Blackwell Sr., 79, of South Nice Street, Frackville, passed away Sunday at his home.

Born in Gilberton, March 30, 1940, he was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Harding) Blackwell.

Eugene was self-employed as an over-the-road truck driver. He was an Army veteran. He was a member of Saint Clair-Wade Methodist Church, Saint Clair, former Frackville Masonic Lodge 737, Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg, Rajah Shrine, Reading, and the Schuylkill Motorcycle Drill Team.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, John Lutz Jr., and a grandniece, Traci Blackwell.

Surviving are his wife, Vera (Spotts) Blackwell; three sons, Eugene Blackwell II and his wife, Kathleen, of Frackville, Eric Blackwell and his wife, Michelle, of Paxinos, and Alex Blackwell and his companion, Nicki, of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, E.J., Madison, Aidan and Manny; one sister, Betty Lutz, of Fairless Hills; one brother, Raymond Blackwell Jr., of Texas; four nephews, Ray Blackwell III, Randy Blackwell, Scott Lutz and Todd Lutz; grandnieces and grandnephew.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Jack Murray will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2132, Memphis, TN 38101. Burial with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now