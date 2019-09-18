|
Eugene J. Blackwell Sr., 79, of South Nice Street, Frackville, passed away Sunday at his home.
Born in Gilberton, March 30, 1940, he was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Harding) Blackwell.
Eugene was self-employed as an over-the-road truck driver. He was an Army veteran. He was a member of Saint Clair-Wade Methodist Church, Saint Clair, former Frackville Masonic Lodge 737, Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg, Rajah Shrine, Reading, and the Schuylkill Motorcycle Drill Team.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, John Lutz Jr., and a grandniece, Traci Blackwell.
Surviving are his wife, Vera (Spotts) Blackwell; three sons, Eugene Blackwell II and his wife, Kathleen, of Frackville, Eric Blackwell and his wife, Michelle, of Paxinos, and Alex Blackwell and his companion, Nicki, of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, E.J., Madison, Aidan and Manny; one sister, Betty Lutz, of Fairless Hills; one brother, Raymond Blackwell Jr., of Texas; four nephews, Ray Blackwell III, Randy Blackwell, Scott Lutz and Todd Lutz; grandnieces and grandnephew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Jack Murray will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2132, Memphis, TN 38101. Burial with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
