Eugene J. Gustitis, 92, of Pottsville, died Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born July 24, 1927, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John and Helen (Kisalosky) Gustitis.
Eugene was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and a former member of Sacred Heart Church, New Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Blythe Township High School.
True to his Lithuanian roots, but dedicated to his adopted parish, St. John the Baptist Church, he was also a member of The Fathers Club, Minister of Hospitality and Latin Rites Men Choir. During Oktoberfest, he would wear his original lederhosen, which he got from his deployment in Germany.
In his youth, he could be found helping out at his Grandmother Gustitis/Supernavage's farm near Summit Station.
After graduating, he proudly served his country in the Army Airforce.
Eugene worked for Alcoa and was in the Alcoa 25-year club. After retirement, he shared his knowledge with other aluminum production companies located in Clearwater, Fla., Parkersburg, W.V., and Harrisburg area. More recently, he was a student transporter for Pottsville Area School District. He also worked as a barber, after being trained by his grandfather, for Robert Jones-Pottsville every Saturday and when needed. He loved tending to his garden and remodeling his house.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth L. "Betty" Gustitis (2017); daughter, Joanne Kressel (2005); daughter-in-law, Abigail Gustitis (1995); brothers, Bernard (2019) and John Francis Gustitis (1990).
Eugene is survived by son, Eugene Gustitis, husband of Nancy, of Chester Springs; daughters, Elizabeth, wife of Patrick Elko, of Little River, S.C., Annette, wife of John Lisowski, of Pottsville; son-in-law, Terrence Kressel, of Flagstaff, Ariz. He is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick Elko, husband of Allison, Dr. Lucinda Elko-Simms, wife of Charles Simms, Anna, wife of John Burns, Theresa Kressel, John Lisowski, husband of Hannah, Krista ,wife of Seth Stump, Gregory Gustitis (Marcy), and Kyle Lisowski (Tara); great-grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Elko, Gloria and Belle Lisowski, and Liam, Norah and Delaney Burns, baby Stump, due in June, Sara Simms Ingram, wife of Drew, David Simms, Gavin and Jamison Smith; great-great-grandchild, Evie; brother, Joseph Gustitis, husband of Joan, of Leesburg, Fla.; sister-in-law, Gloria Gustitis, Dundalk, Md.; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Gustitis family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2020