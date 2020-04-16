|
Eugene K. "Gene" Pellish, 78, of Fairview Township, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at home.
He was born July 16, 1941, in Pottsville, a son of the late Michael and Christine (Kerrick) Pellish.
Growing up in Llewellyn, Gene was a graduate of Minersville High School ('59), and went on to serve in the Navy.
Following his military service, he retired after working for 47 years in the IT world as a field customer manager at National Computer Systems, or what is now known as Pearson. He was a wonderful husband, father and provider for his family. He was light on his feet, whether it be on the dance floor or the ice rink. Gene loved to water ski at Raystown Lake, and his insatiable appetite to learn made him an interesting person and a great trivial pursuit teammate. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post 143, New Cumberland; VFW Post 7530, Lower Allen; and Carlisle Eagles.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Zernhelt and Dorothy Ondisko, and a brother, Ronald Pellish.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years and only polka partner, Julia S. (Alves) Pellish; son, Kerry A. Pellish (Darby), of New Cumberland; daughter, Jodie Pellish (Richard White), of Abington; grandchildren, Lance Brennan, Kerry Pellish, Bryant Pellish and Scarlett White; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann (Dolly) Wetzel and Patricia Dando.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gene's name to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2020