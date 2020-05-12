|
|
Eugene L. "Gene" Fraser died unexpectedly May 8, 2020, in Youngwood, at the age of 63. Gene resided at Whitehead Personal Care Home, where he was loved like family and will be deeply missed.
Gene was born in Darby. He graduated from Cardinal O'Hara High School in 1975. Gene's passion was working on automobiles and he was an automobile mechanic by trade.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester A. and Florence M. Fraser, formerly of Glenolden.
Gene is survived by his sister, Linda May, and brother-in-law, Brian May, of Irwin; his two nieces, Jessica Bohen (Matt), of Conshohocken, and Lyndsey Berry (Ray), of Philadelphia, all of whom he loved deeply.
A private funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, in New Philadelphia. Donations may be made in Gene's memory to Whitehead Personal Care Home in Youngwood. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020