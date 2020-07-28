Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Eugene R. "Gene" Vance, 82, of Tremont, passed away Monday, July 27, at his home.

Born in Lebanon, May 4, 1938, he was a son of the late Phillip and Irene Vance.

Gene was a Navy veteran.

He was a self-employed mechanic, owning his own inspection station. He also had been a coal miner. For many years, Gene was the caretaker of the local cemeteries in Tremont.

He was of the Protestant faith. Gene was a member of Little Run Gun Club and the former Tremont American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Eugene.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Butler Vance; his children, Julie Witmer (Daryl), of Tremont, Stacy Wolfe (George), of Muir, Tammy Richard (Russell), of Valley View, Tammy Castaneda (Erasmo), of Texas, Tom Vance (Sherry), of Lebanon, Phillip Vance (Kim), of Myerstown, and Cory Vance (Tania), of Pottsville; a stepdaughter, Amy Frew (Scott), of Tremont; two sisters, Eva Tobias, of Fredericksburg, and Sandra Shindel, of Lebanon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in the chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 28, 2020
