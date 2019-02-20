Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva E. Sleva. View Sign





Born in Wadesville, Nov. 9, 1917, she was a daughter of the late John and Josephine Brudniak Larish.



Eva was a graduate of Saint Clair High School and a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sleva; her daughter, Phyllis Stabingas; a grandson, Todd Stabingas; five brothers; four sisters.



Surviving are her twin sister, Catherine Larish, nieces and nephews.



A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Seton Manor, 1000 Seton Drive, Orwigsburg, PA 17961, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



