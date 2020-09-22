Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva E. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva E. Young Obituary

Eva E. Young, 97, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday at her daughter's home.

Born June 29, 1923, in East Brunswick Township, she was a daughter of the late George and Stella Schwenk.

Eva was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Orwigsburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Young Sr., who passed away in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her son, William Jr., who passed away this June. Eva was the last remaining member of her family, outliving her six sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Geist, wife of Dean, of Schuylkill Haven; a grandson, Steven Mintz, of Schuylkill Haven; a granddaughter, Heather M. Yonosh, wife of John, of Phoenixville, and their children, twins Katherine and Sarah, and Kevin.

A graveside burial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -