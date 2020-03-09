Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Fegley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva "Toot" Fegley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva "Toot" Fegley Obituary
Eva "Toot" Fegley, 88, of Lavelle, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.

Born July 16, 1931, in Lavelle, she was the daughter of the late David and Catherine (Banning) Sager.

She attended Butler Township School and was a member of Good Shepherd Luthern Church, Ashland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall P. Fegley, and daughter, Lisa Yanetti. Three sisters preceded her in death, Betty Rock, Anna Thomas and June Lentes.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn, wife of David Hoffman, Elysburg; four grandsons, Matthew and Zachary Hoffman and Larry Wood and David Yanetti; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 13, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel will officiate. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -