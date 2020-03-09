|
|
Eva "Toot" Fegley, 88, of Lavelle, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.
Born July 16, 1931, in Lavelle, she was the daughter of the late David and Catherine (Banning) Sager.
She attended Butler Township School and was a member of Good Shepherd Luthern Church, Ashland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall P. Fegley, and daughter, Lisa Yanetti. Three sisters preceded her in death, Betty Rock, Anna Thomas and June Lentes.
Surviving are a daughter, Dawn, wife of David Hoffman, Elysburg; four grandsons, Matthew and Zachary Hoffman and Larry Wood and David Yanetti; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 13, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel will officiate. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2020