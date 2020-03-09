|
Eva Rebecca Reed, 63, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, at home surrounded by her family.
Born Nov. 16, 1956, in Drehersville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine (Smith) Reed.
She was the widow of David Reed, who passed away May 22, 2000.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her first son, Lil' David Reed; brother, Arthur Reed; her mother- and father-in-law, George and Beatrice Reed.
She had been employed as an airline custodian and a waitress.
Eva's family meant the world to her. Her survivors include a son, Daniel F. Reed and wife, Emily, of Auburn; two sisters, Becky Schaeffer and Dottie Christman; a brother, Mark Reed; grandson, Charlie Reed; sisters-in-law, Barbara Reed and Caryn Reeser; brother-in-law, Ronald Reed; nieces, nephews and their children; her granddog, who she affectionately called g baby, Sophie.
A true animal lover, Eva's family requests donations in her memory to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2020