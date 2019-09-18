Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn A. Moran


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn A. Moran Obituary
Evelyn A. Moran, 81, of Minersville, passed away Monday afternoon at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Born in Branchdale, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Petrick Fedorick.

She was a graduate of the first graduating class of the former Pottsville Catholic High School. She continued her education by attending nursing school in Philadelphia.

She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband, Thomas; a brother, Joseph Fedorick, and a sister, June Fisher.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Thomas Moran and Kevin Moran, both of Minersville; a daughter, Michelle Berger and her husband, Jeffrey, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Mary McDonald, Branchdale; a brother, James Fedorick, Mill Creek; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Evelyn to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Contributions will also be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Evelyn's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now