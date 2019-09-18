|
Evelyn A. Moran, 81, of Minersville, passed away Monday afternoon at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born in Branchdale, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Petrick Fedorick.
She was a graduate of the first graduating class of the former Pottsville Catholic High School. She continued her education by attending nursing school in Philadelphia.
She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband, Thomas; a brother, Joseph Fedorick, and a sister, June Fisher.
Evelyn is survived by two sons, Thomas Moran and Kevin Moran, both of Minersville; a daughter, Michelle Berger and her husband, Jeffrey, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Mary McDonald, Branchdale; a brother, James Fedorick, Mill Creek; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Evelyn to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Contributions will also be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Evelyn's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
