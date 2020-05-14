|
Evelyn Ann Kuczynski, 87, of Frackville, a former resident of the Ringtown Valley, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Evelyn was born May 15, 1932, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late Violet (Rescavage) and Frank Kubilis.
She was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School.
A lifelong homemaker, she was one of the first original employees of Mrs. T's Pierogies in Shenandoah. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and entertaining all the members of her family, whom she loved dearly.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Ringtown.
She was a very caring and generous woman who was affectionately known to many as "Mom." She will be greatly missed by her entire family, whom she loved dearly, and anyone who was blessed to have known her.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter, in 2017, and by a grandson, Eric.
She is survived by her eight children, Diane Mervine, of Frackville, Marie Dillard, of Morea, Susan Kurtek, of Cresswell Gardens, June Ann O'Brien, of Coal Township, David, of Mahanoy City, Walter Jr., of Mahanoy Plane, Kenneth, of Florida, and Robert, of Zion Grove.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.
A Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, will be held for Evelyn's immediate family. Online condolences to Evelyn's family can be made at www.ringtownfuneral.com. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Evelyn's family during their time of need.
