Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kuczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Ann Kuczynski


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Ann Kuczynski Obituary
Evelyn Ann Kuczynski, 87, of Frackville, a former resident of the Ringtown Valley, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Evelyn was born May 15, 1932, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late Violet (Rescavage) and Frank Kubilis.

She was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School.

A lifelong homemaker, she was one of the first original employees of Mrs. T's Pierogies in Shenandoah. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and entertaining all the members of her family, whom she loved dearly.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Ringtown.

She was a very caring and generous woman who was affectionately known to many as "Mom." She will be greatly missed by her entire family, whom she loved dearly, and anyone who was blessed to have known her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter, in 2017, and by a grandson, Eric.

She is survived by her eight children, Diane Mervine, of Frackville, Marie Dillard, of Morea, Susan Kurtek, of Cresswell Gardens, June Ann O'Brien, of Coal Township, David, of Mahanoy City, Walter Jr., of Mahanoy Plane, Kenneth, of Florida, and Robert, of Zion Grove.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.

A Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, will be held for Evelyn's immediate family. Online condolences to Evelyn's family can be made at www.ringtownfuneral.com. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Evelyn's family during their time of need.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -