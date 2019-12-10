|
|
Evelyn Coleman Walton Berger, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, died Sunday, Dec. 8, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Mrs. Berger was born in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Helen Coleman Walton Umbenhauer.
She graduated from Pottsville High School, and is a graduate and post-graduate of the Braun School of Music in Elocution and Dramatic Art. She also attended Strayer-Bryant Business College, Baltimore, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Berger, in 1992, and her son, Carl F. Berger, in 2018.
She was employed by Zulick's Factory, and the American Argo Corp., Schuylkill Haven, for over 26 years until her retirement in 1988.
Mrs. Berger was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven; a former member of the Senior Choir; Missionary Society, Ladies Aide and leader of the Ladies Day Out group.
She was a member of the former Pottsville Chapter 305, now Orwigsburg Chapter 424; Order of the Eastern Star, Schuylkill Valley Past Matrons Association, Pottsville; and served four terms as Worthy High Priestess, and six terms as Watchman of Shepherds of the former Galilean Shrine 34, Pottsville, and the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Reading. She was also past president of the PA State White Shrine Club of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and Past High Priestess of the former Minyah Court 24 of Ladies Oriental Auxiliary 286, Cressona. She also belonged to the Schuylkill Haven and Orwigsburg Senior Citizens groups, and was a charter member of Schuylkill County Quilter's Guild.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marie Berger, Schuylkill Haven; three granddaughters, Carleen Mulholland (Shane), of Reading, Kristie Henry (Stefan), of Red Lion, and Cheryl Bausher (Mark), Sinking Spring; three great-grandsons, Benjamin, Matthew and Joshua; twin great-granddaughters, Kendall and Lauren; sister, Lois Weiss, of Coudersport; brother, Charles Walton, of Cressona; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven. Friends and family are invited to gather from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Grace Evangelical Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 15 Earl Stoyer Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 10, 2019