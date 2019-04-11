Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Isabel Sluzis. View Sign

Evelyn Isabel Viganouski Sluzis, 93, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community.



Born in Locust Valley on Dec. 8, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna Romanouskas Viganouski.



She attended the former Mahanoy Township High School. She then worked at the former City Shirt Company, Mahanoy City, where she was a union representative.



Evelyn was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. She was a very active member and past president of the Mahanoy City Senior Citizens. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member and past president of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the American Legion Post, Mahanoy City.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph J. Sluzis Sr.; her son, Lenny; one brother, George Viganouski; and one sister, Florence Simms.



Surviving are four sons, Joseph J. Sluzis Jr., of Mahanoy City, Dr. Robert C. Sluzis, of Mahanoy City, Dave C. Sluzis and his companion, Mary Ellen Obrzut, of Mahanoy City, and Atty. Frank C. Sluzis and his wife, Mary Ann, of Elizabethtown; one sister, Ruth Mench, of Dover; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. The Rev. Kevin Gallagher, pastor, will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, prior to Mass at the church. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit



