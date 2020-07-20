Home

Evelyn L. Wolfe

Evelyn L. Wolfe Obituary

Evelyn L. Wolfe, 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, July 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Evelyn was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Sophie (Smith) and Joseph Hoffman.

She was the widow of Clarence F. Wolfe.

She was a former member of the Church of St. Patrick, Pottsville.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed keeping to herself but had a special place in her heart for animals.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Clarence, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Hoffman.

Evelyn is survived by a son, James D., husband of Roseanne Wolfe. Evelyn was also survived by nieces, Karen Wank and Gail Sabaday.

Services are private at the convenience of family. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2020
