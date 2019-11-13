Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Evelyn Starr Obituary
Evelyn Starr, 73, of Spiro, Okla., formerly of Pine View Acres, East Norwegian Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sparks Regional Medical Center, Fort Smith, Ark.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Victor Yorski and Evelyn Phillips.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and worked in the local garment industry. She had also been employed by Hadesty's Hardware, Pottsville, and the Barbara Moss store in the former Schuylkill Mall. She enjoyed casinos and spent her relaxing times knitting, crocheting and reading.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel C. Starr, in 1998; a grandson, Zachary Kimmel, in 2017; two brothers, James Yorski, in 1967, and Victor Yorski, in 2005.

She is survived by three children, Danielle Kimmel (spouse, Michael), of Orwigsburg, Michele DeGregorio (spouse, Anthony), of Spiro, Okla., and Daniel A. Starr, of Spiro; two grandsons. She is also survived by a sister, Veronica Yorski, of Laurel, Md.; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
