Evelyn Yost, 79, of New Boston, passed away Sunday, April 26, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 26, 1940, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Sharaka) and John Kasper.
She graduated from Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1959. Evelyn worked for several years at the former Cigar Factory in Mahanoy City.
She volunteered for the Mahanoy City Social and Athletic Club, and belonged to the Shenandoah, Frackville and Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens.
Evelyn was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Kasper, of New Jersey.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Yost; her son, Paul Yost and his wife, Michelle (Dunsavage), of Barnesville; her daughter, Marie Fazio and husband, James Fazio, of Ohio.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Arlene Blew, of Elizabethtown; a brother, Francis, of Middletown; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Her passions in life, besides her family, included bingo, beaches, block parties and travel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Hillside SPCA, Pottsville. Services will be private with the Rev. Eric Tolentino officiating. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020