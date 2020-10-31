Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endicott, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endicott, NY
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Ewa M. Mackiewicz-Wolfe

Ewa M. Mackiewicz-Wolfe Obituary

Ewa M. Mackiewicz-Wolfe, 77, of Endwell, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y.

She was born Saturday, Oct. 16, 1943, in Brwinow, Poland, a daughter of the late Stefan Mackiewicz and Jozefa Rebalska Mackiewicz.

Ewa was a graduate of the Academy of Music, Lodz, Poland.

She performed as a concert pianist in Poland, Eastern European countries, United States and Canada.

Ewa was also a professor of piano at Binghamton University.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Maciej Mackiewicz.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce A Wolfe, to whom she was married for 39 years.

She is also survived by son, Wojciech G. Mackiewicz-Wolfe and his wife, Zora, of Wallingford; three grandsons, Alexander Wolfe, Benjamin Wolfe and Christopher Wolfe; an aunt, Irena Walach, of Endwell, N.Y.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis St., Endicott N.Y., with Father Clarence Rumble officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Funeral services will also be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Nov. 5, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., Valley View, PA, with the Rev. Benjamin Scholl officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Peter's Cemetery, Fearnot, Pa. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
