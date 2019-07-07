Fae A. Hubler Geist, 82, of Ashland, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.



She was born May 24, 1937, at Ashland State General Hospital. She was the second child of 11 born to the late Arthur and Anna Kellerman Hubler. She grew up in Lavelle and graduated from Butler Township High School in 1954. Fae was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Fae certainly got a lot of enjoyment from cooking, baking and spending time with her siblings. She was a member of the Barry E.C. Church in Lavelle, and was employed by Masser's Inc. for 25 years until her retirement in 2004.



Fae was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Sunshine" Geist; oldest son, Gary Geist; great-granddaughter, Breize McCabe; as well as sisters, Carole Masser, Donna Tobias and Janet Perchinski; brothers, Arthur Hubler and Ronald Hubler.



Surviving are her daughter, Teri Geist, Ashland; sons, Ronald Geist, husband of Patty, Paxinos, Scott Geist, husband of Jodi, Zion Grove, Todd Geist, husband of Ruth, Ashland, Rick Geist, fiance of Rhonda, Shenandoah Heights, and Glenn Geist, Ashland; grandchildren, Jennifer Morgan, Lisa McCabe, Gary Geist, Echo Matern, Tehana Geist, Tyler Geist, Brooke Semanchik and Kelly Moore; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Deanna Frantz, Ellen Harner, William Hubler, Deb Fetterolf and Judy Hubler; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment will be in Barry E.C Church Cemetery, Barry Township. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 7, and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019