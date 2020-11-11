Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
Faye Davis
Faye E. Davis Obituary

Faye E. Davis, 86, of Pottsville, died Tuesday at Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville.

Born Feb. 28, 1934, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth McGinley.

She was a 1952 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and married to the love of her life, James F. Davis, for 61 years until his passing in Nov. 2015.

Faye and Jim were the former owners Davis Office Building and Davis Trucking.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, and served as a Sunday school teacher and council member for several years and the Pottsville Club.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene, James and Gary.

Surviving are her children, Retired Army Lt. Col. David Davis and his wife, Debra, of Springfield, Va., Kevin Davis and his wife, Dianne, of Houston, Texas, and Sheri Johnson and her husband, Mark, of San Diego, Calif.; six grandchildren, Sarah Detty and Michael Davis, Spencer and Clayton Davis, Ali and Ashely Johnson; great-granddaughter, Julie Detty; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be private at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville, 2200 First Ave., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Faye's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
