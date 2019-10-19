|
Faye R. Kissinger, 84, of Tower City, passed away Friday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Tower City, July 6, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Millie Lubold Witmer.
Faye was a graduate of the former Porter Tower High School. She was a retired seamstress from the garment industry. Faye was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, its women's society and a member of Good Time Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, James Deiter, 1980, and Joseph Kissinger, 2009.
Surviving are her four children, Audrey Carl (Dan), of Tower City, Kathy Ahrensfield (Henry), of Gordon, James Deiter (Lori), of Tower City, and Jeffry Deiter, of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren, Stacy, Steven, Tracy, James and Christine; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Haley, James, Emma, Elijah and Clark.
A Celebration of Faye's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 400 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
